Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 141 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Mendel Money Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $11,666,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VLUE stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $93.88. The stock had a trading volume of 246,676 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.