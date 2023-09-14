Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 106,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 105,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 35,434 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $874,000.

USMV stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,288,236 shares. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.71 and its 200-day moving average is $73.25.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

