Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,273 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZION traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $36.98. 441,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,420,645. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $59.75.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.34 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZION shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.74.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Stories

