Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 692 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,207,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,966,000 after purchasing an additional 163,698 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,856,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,271,000 after buying an additional 78,307 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,234,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,773,000 after buying an additional 14,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,160,000 after buying an additional 27,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 137.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,161,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,330,000 after acquiring an additional 671,292 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

IFRA stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,398 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

