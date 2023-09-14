iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) is Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $10,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.51. 25,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.34. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $101.28.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

