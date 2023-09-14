iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stake Lifted by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 3.4% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $13,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of EFG stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.42. 887,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.15 and its 200 day moving average is $93.45. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

