Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $6.65 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises 1.7% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $6,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Gries Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 81,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 14,024 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 3,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $1,424,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $1,219,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $2,804,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.36. 71,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,916. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.45 and a 200 day moving average of $100.45. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $114.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

