Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Takes $747,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned 0.20% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth about $435,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 766.8% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 88,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 2.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 29,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 0.0 %

PJUN traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,465 shares. The company has a market cap of $599.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.13.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

