Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Shares Gap Up to $39.74

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.74, but opened at $41.03. Freeport-McMoRan shares last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 1,023,313 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.96.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company's revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

