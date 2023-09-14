M&R Capital Management Inc. Acquires 10,103 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 118.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,103 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $622,480,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Kroger by 5,992.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,299,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228,468 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,126,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Kroger by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,289,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Kroger by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

KR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.22. 695,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,108,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.47. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $50.41.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

