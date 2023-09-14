M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 192 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 23,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.6% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,533. The company has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.03 and a 52-week high of $78.43.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.46%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at $168,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,286,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.82.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

