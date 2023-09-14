M&R Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Allstate by 13.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 36.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.31.

Allstate Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ALL stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.18. 166,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,522. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.93.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.