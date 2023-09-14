M&R Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of U. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 187,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $7,764,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,451,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,104,917.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 16,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $663,649.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,398,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,827,465.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 187,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $7,764,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,451,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,104,917.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 595,621 shares of company stock valued at $24,534,143. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of U stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,794,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,066,095. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.47. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $50.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.
Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $533.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.
