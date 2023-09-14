M&R Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of U. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 187,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $7,764,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,451,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,104,917.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 16,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $663,649.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,398,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,827,465.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 187,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $7,764,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,451,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,104,917.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 595,621 shares of company stock valued at $24,534,143. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on U shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.69.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of U stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,794,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,066,095. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.47. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $50.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $533.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

