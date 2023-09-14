M&R Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Baxter International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its position in Baxter International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 16,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Baxter International from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Baxter International from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Baxter International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.07.

Baxter International Price Performance

Shares of Baxter International stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.09. 376,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,499,949. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $60.33.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.49%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

