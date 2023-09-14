LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. Sells 927 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,014,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,232,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,351 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 72,563,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,931,577,000 after purchasing an additional 787,088 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,758,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,173,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,063 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $43.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.50.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

