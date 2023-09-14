Horizons Wealth Management Buys 3,140 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Horizons Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.0% of Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 32,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 129,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 23,986 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 9,672 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.68 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.60.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0508 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

