Park National Corp OH Sells 12,780 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,780 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $18,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $1,352,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 126,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 226,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 441,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,620,000 after acquiring an additional 87,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB opened at $61.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $87.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.82.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $1,807,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 324,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,569,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $1,807,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 324,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,569,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,832.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,673. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLB

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.