Park National Corp OH Lowers Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,873,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,335 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Park National Corp OH owned approximately 1.14% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $61,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 20,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $16.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.08. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $18.29.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

