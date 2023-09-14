Park National Corp OH Cuts Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Park National Corp OH lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,347 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $19,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 49,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $1,679,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $116.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $118.79. The stock has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.30.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $164,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $57,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,050.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $164,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,563 shares of company stock worth $984,099. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

