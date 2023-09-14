Park National Corp OH Purchases 24,162 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,162 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises 1.3% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Park National Corp OH owned about 0.33% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $29,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 101,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 21,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 211.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 22,467 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

FTCS opened at $75.99 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.86 and its 200 day moving average is $74.19.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.2368 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

