General Partner Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

General Partner Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.4% of General Partner Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. General Partner Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,238,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $293,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA opened at $45.66 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.67.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

