Park National Corp OH Acquires 1,637 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $31,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,099,000 after buying an additional 1,696,758 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38,447.0% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 920,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 918,114 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,400,000 after acquiring an additional 474,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 540.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 257,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,647,000 after acquiring an additional 217,214 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT opened at $431.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $438.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.97. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.