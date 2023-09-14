21,519 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Acquired by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,519 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in AT&T by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $14.62 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $104.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.42.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Our Latest Report on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.