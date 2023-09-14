Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $752,305.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,820,538.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $752,305.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,820,538.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,233,590.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,835 shares of company stock valued at $29,763,730 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $247.81 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $102.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.57.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

