State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,730 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $63,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Crown Castle by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 752,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,078,000 after acquiring an additional 44,855 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 11.7% during the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 9.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $97.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.64. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.95 and a 1 year high of $167.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.18.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 158.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.56.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

