Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE ETN opened at $221.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $129.85 and a one year high of $240.44. The firm has a market cap of $88.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.93.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

