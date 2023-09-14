West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th.

West Fraser Timber Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE WFG opened at $72.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -99.07 and a beta of 1.14. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of $67.41 and a 12-month high of $91.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of West Fraser Timber

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 5.3% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.3% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $108.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.