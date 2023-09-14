West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th.
West Fraser Timber Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE WFG opened at $72.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -99.07 and a beta of 1.14. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of $67.41 and a 12-month high of $91.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $108.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.13.
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
