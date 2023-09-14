Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

Evertz Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ET stock opened at C$12.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$970.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.75. Evertz Technologies has a 12-month low of C$10.03 and a 12-month high of C$14.10.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$125.82 million for the quarter. Evertz Technologies had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 26.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Evertz Technologies will post 0.909621 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

