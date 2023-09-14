Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.449 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st.

Canadian Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of CU opened at C$31.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.39. Canadian Utilities has a 52-week low of C$30.64 and a 52-week high of C$40.68. The firm has a market cap of C$6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$879.00 million for the quarter. Canadian Utilities had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities will post 2.2744526 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. CSFB lowered their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$40.50 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.25.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

