Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTLS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,177,000 after acquiring an additional 504,457 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,021,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,794,000 after buying an additional 31,259 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 811,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,222,000 after buying an additional 48,276 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 410,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,843,000 after buying an additional 14,623 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,606,000.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

FTLS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.35. 7,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a one year low of $46.64 and a one year high of $54.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.96.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.