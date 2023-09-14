Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Acquires 594 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 471.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,346,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,232,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,877,000 after purchasing an additional 423,889 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,530,000. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 144.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 667,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,290,000 after purchasing an additional 393,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 320.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 494,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 377,129 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PEY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,933. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average of $19.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0752 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

