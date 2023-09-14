Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,944 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $35,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 30.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 10,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the first quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $281.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $143.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.77. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $293.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,870. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.