AMF Tjanstepension AB Reduces Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,391 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $34,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,363,708,000 after purchasing an additional 430,524 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,249,634,000 after purchasing an additional 129,335 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,664,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,778,039,000 after purchasing an additional 41,280 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,463,536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,232,804,000 after purchasing an additional 57,862 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $698.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $705.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $680.92. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.41%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.69.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

