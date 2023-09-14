Marotta Asset Management Buys Shares of 16,044 iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 224.4% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 66.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 7,471.4% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.20. 34,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,058. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $48.94. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.12.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

