Marotta Asset Management Takes $7.18 Million Position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN)

Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 67,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,183,000. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF makes up 1.6% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EDEN. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EDEN stock traded down €0.81 ($0.87) on Thursday, hitting €102.64 ($110.36). The stock had a trading volume of 3,269 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €106.13 and its 200-day moving average is €106.22. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a 52-week low of €54.51 ($58.61) and a 52-week high of €71.11 ($76.46).

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (EDEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Denmark IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Danish stocks. EDEN was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

