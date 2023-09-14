Marotta Asset Management Purchases New Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,065,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Novartis by 24.7% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Novartis by 10.4% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 5.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 545,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,194,000 after acquiring an additional 28,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

NVS traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.36. 131,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,229. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.80. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $105.61. The stock has a market cap of $214.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

