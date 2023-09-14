Marotta Asset Management Purchases New Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,065,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Novartis by 24.7% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Novartis by 10.4% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 5.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 545,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,194,000 after acquiring an additional 28,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
Novartis Stock Performance
NVS traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.36. 131,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,229. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.80. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $105.61. The stock has a market cap of $214.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.
Novartis Company Profile
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
