Marotta Asset Management Makes New Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,365,000 after acquiring an additional 58,249 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 185,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,927,000 after buying an additional 28,551 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE WFC traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,034,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,138,791. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $157.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.51.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.