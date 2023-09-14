24,679 Shares in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Acquired by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,336,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,427,000 after purchasing an additional 135,152 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,851,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,090,000 after purchasing an additional 50,676 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,142,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,958,000 after purchasing an additional 112,841 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 85.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,995,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,387 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,804,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,453,000 after buying an additional 45,189 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXJ traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.17. 5,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,961. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $74.50 and a one year high of $88.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

