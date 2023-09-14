Marotta Asset Management Invests $889,000 in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,921 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 2,286 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 9,554 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 354 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.6 %

NSC stock traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $203.91. The stock had a trading volume of 117,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,023. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $194.05 and a 1-year high of $261.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.03. The firm has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.56%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

