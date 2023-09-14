Marotta Asset Management Purchases Shares of 98,930 iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 98,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 362.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 86,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of BATS ECH traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $27.05. The company had a trading volume of 701,621 shares. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 12-month low of $41.34 and a 12-month high of $56.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

