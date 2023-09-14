Marotta Asset Management Invests $3.78 Million in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 94,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,000. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.8% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Marotta Asset Management owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 146.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 92,981 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 74.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after buying an additional 49,573 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,764.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 472,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after purchasing an additional 446,957 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQI stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.49. 11,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,856. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $45.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.98.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

