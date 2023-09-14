State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,030,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Dominion Energy worth $57,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,976,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,409,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,440 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,220 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738,973 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,231,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,576,000 after purchasing an additional 95,055 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $828,901,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of D stock opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $83.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.95.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.89%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on D shares. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.15.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

