The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 72.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $4,962,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 163,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,053,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV stock opened at $163.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.43. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

