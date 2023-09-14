DGS Capital Management LLC Sells 604 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

DGS Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,376,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,774,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,871,721.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,871,721.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,501 shares of company stock worth $7,838,332 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CL opened at $72.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $82.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

