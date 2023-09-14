Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 25,126 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 77.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,438 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 25,126 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total transaction of $5,156,070.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,258,123. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $3,372,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,846,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,562,376,578.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $5,156,070.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,258,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 707,472 shares of company stock worth $154,064,224 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $218.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.87 and a 200 day moving average of $205.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The firm has a market cap of $212.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.63, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.86.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

