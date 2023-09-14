American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of American Water Works worth $19,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $440,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $844,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter worth approximately $3,693,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 71.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after buying an additional 24,051 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK stock opened at $139.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.73 and a 200-day moving average of $143.82. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.08%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

