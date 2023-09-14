DGS Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 2,201.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 945,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 904,423 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 514.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,167 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 488,221 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 212.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 699,564 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 475,815 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,107,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,550,000 after acquiring an additional 442,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 16.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,612,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after acquiring an additional 372,140 shares during the period. 20.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe Bulkers Stock Up 2.2 %

SB opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $3.85.

Safe Bulkers Announces Dividend

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $70.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Safe Bulkers in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 2023, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 4.5 million deadweight tons.

