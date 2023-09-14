DGS Capital Management LLC Has $282,000 Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 45,326 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $92.27 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $93.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.15 and a 200-day moving average of $84.42. The firm has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.44.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.37.

About Activision Blizzard

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

