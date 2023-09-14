The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Clorox worth $19,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Clorox by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.38.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $147.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $124.58 and a 12-month high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 403.36%.

Insider Activity

In other Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

