Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,163 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $21,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $264.99 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.47.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $360,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,159.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,581 shares of company stock worth $1,551,429 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

